Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($192.61) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($132.08) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from £112 ($146.75) to £150 ($196.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from £115 ($150.68) to £130 ($170.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Ferguson from £145 ($189.99) to £190 ($248.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £129.65 ($169.88).

LON FERG opened at £106.95 ($140.13) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,430 ($110.46) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($178.72). The stock has a market cap of £23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of £116.69 and a 200-day moving average of £113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

