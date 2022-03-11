Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,154 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for approximately 56.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $21,669,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.61. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.09) to £140 ($183.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,789.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

