Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Ferro alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 411.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ferro has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.