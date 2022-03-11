FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Needham & Company LLC

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
