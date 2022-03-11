Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $9.41 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.21.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

