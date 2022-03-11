Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.21.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
