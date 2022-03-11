Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.