Financial Contrast: Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

92.7% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EPAM Systems and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 12.82% 21.10% 15.37% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Nexters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $3.76 billion 2.92 $481.65 million $8.15 23.64 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EPAM Systems and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus price target of $492.78, suggesting a potential upside of 155.75%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Nexters.

Volatility & Risk

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Nexters on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Nexters (Get Rating)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.