Financial Review: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First American Financial and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 13.46% 16.88% 5.80% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47%

This is a summary of current recommendations for First American Financial and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

First American Financial presently has a consensus price target of $73.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given First American Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of First American Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of First American Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First American Financial and Argo Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $9.22 billion 0.79 $1.24 billion $11.15 5.97 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.68 $5.80 million ($0.15) -277.98

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First American Financial pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First American Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First American Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First American Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First American Financial beats Argo Group International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also maintains, manages and provides access to title plant records and images and provides banking, trust and investment advisory services. The Specialty Insurance segment issues property and casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products. It also provides title plant management services, which include title and other real property records and images, valuation products and services, home warranty products, property and casualty insurance and banking, trust and investment advisory services. The Corporate segment includes the investment and management of the company’s venture investment portfolio. The company was founded i

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

