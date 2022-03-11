Financial Review: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) versus Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.22 $1.50 billion $8.32 15.80 Beam Global $6.21 million 23.98 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -19.58

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skyworks Solutions and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 9 11 0 2.55 Beam Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $195.72, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 27.18% 30.57% 20.44% Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.