First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $21.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $15.14.
First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCXXF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.