First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $21.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.