First Hawaiian Bank Has $225,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 118.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.