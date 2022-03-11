First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $211,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $40.46 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

