First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

INBK opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $444.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

