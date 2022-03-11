First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$18.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.04.

FR traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.11. 834,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,285. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.92.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$875,000. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and have sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

