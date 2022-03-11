First National Bank of South Miami Buys 472 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $539,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLRN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.