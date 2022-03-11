First National Bank of South Miami Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $72.65. 24,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,897. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

