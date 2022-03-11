First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5,337.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. The stock had a trading volume of 115,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,605. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

