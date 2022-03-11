First National Bank of South Miami Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,030.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 723,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,593,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.