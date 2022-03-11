First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 13633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.66.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.