First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.