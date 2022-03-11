First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $97,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $433,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC opened at $163.79 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

