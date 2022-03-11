First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

