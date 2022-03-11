First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 72.9% in February

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $33.40 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.861 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.29%.

