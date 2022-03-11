First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after acquiring an additional 943,334 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 391,812 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,814,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

