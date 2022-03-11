First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.90

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.96. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 462,621 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

