Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,543. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

