Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $124,802.28 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $177,296,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.