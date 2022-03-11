FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Up 0.8%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.22. 54,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 156,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

