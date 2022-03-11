Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10,991.00.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

