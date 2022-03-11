FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

FONR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 15,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,031. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 77.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in FONAR in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

