Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

