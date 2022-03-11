Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.
Shares of FL stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
