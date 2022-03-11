ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.