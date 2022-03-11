FourThought Financial LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

