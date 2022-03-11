FourThought Financial LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE:HGV opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.