FourThought Financial LLC Has $271,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after purchasing an additional 592,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

