FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 888 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

