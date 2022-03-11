FourThought Financial LLC Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $137.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

