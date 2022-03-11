FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

