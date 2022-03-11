Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Shares of FNV opened at $160.43 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

