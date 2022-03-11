Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of FBRT opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $573.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a current ratio of 202.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -82.61%.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
