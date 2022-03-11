Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

FC opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

