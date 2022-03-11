Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

