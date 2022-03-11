Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $61,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

