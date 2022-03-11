Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 238,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,649. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.