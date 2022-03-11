Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

