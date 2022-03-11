FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10,991.00.

PDYPY opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

