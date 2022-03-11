FY2022 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Reduced by Colliers Securities

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of inTEST in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 48.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 14.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

