FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

STVN stock opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.09. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.