FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
STVN stock opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.09. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.