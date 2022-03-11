FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valeo SE Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Valeo in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

