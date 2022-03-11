FY2026 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 101,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

